Telecommunications Regulatory Authority issues alert for smartphone users

An alert has been issued for smartphone users. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in UAE has issued the alert for smartphone users.

Premium smartphone brand, Apple has recently launched its new operating system for i Phones named ‘iOS 14’. And the some of the new features include the app-organising App Library, more compact call and Siri interfaces and the new Translate app that can work offline with a dozen languages.

The TRA has issued alert for all those using Apple i Phone. TRA has asked all customers to watch the new appearing above signal strength on the upper-right corner: Tiny dots. These two dots, green and orange, are signals that the camera and microphone, respectively, are being used. This is a part of an enhanced security ecosystem on the iPhone. And these dots will warn you that there’s an app trying to gain access to your camera and mic, even if you aren’t doing or haven’t done so.

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority cautioned i Phone users to be vigilant, especially when these lights go on and neither of those functions are being used.

“If this happens, we recommend that you either contact the application developer for clarification,” the TRA said. The TRA also urged all users to delete the apps that suspiciously access the functions and report the same to Apple.

iOS 14 was previewed at Apple’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. It was made available to users on September 15 in an iPhone-less keynote.