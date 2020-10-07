“Sing in the Shower”; Karaoke bar installs shower cabins for singers amid COVID-19….

Tracie’s Place Karaoke Bar and Restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario, 70 km south of Toronto, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in March. It reopened three months ago amid strict protocols set out by the government for how they could operate.

The bar is letting customers to sing in the shower during the pandemic. To keep people safe, they’ve constructed a shower stall, complete with curtains and tubular piping, on stage. “Doing it in the shower is a great way to stay sanitized and keep everything clean,” she said.

Normally the owner has to rush people along because there is such high demand to get behind the mic. Now she plays a song between each singer, giving her a chance to clean down the shower stall. Shower curtains also separate the tables.