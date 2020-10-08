“Chief Minister has got afraid. That is why they closed Chief Minister’s office”: Yuva Morcha leader Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya, BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been afraid and that is why the government has shut the State Secretariat building Nabanna. The Yuva Morcha has earlier announced that it will gherao the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday. The march named ‘Nabanna Chalo’ was supposed to be lead by Tejasvi Surya and Bengal Yuva Morcha chief Saumitra Khan.

“Mamata didi has got afraid. I have learnt that she has closed the CMO. This is the sign of a real ”paribartan” (change) in Bengal and this is being led by the patriotic youth of the state and the rest of the country is with them. Are there one set of rules for the TMC and another for other parties?” Tejasvi Surya said.

The West Bengal government denied the permission citing the Covid-19 situation in the state. The state government announced that peaceful and democratic rallies within “permissible parameters” of only 100 people would be allowed. The government also shut down the State Secretariat building for two days from October 8. The government has said that the building will shut down for sanitisation purpose.

“Mamata ji is a living example of what a Fascist government looks like. Because of this government of syndicates and cut money, unemployment is increasing in the state. In the last two years, at least 200 members of the BJP’s youth wing have been killed by goons of the TMC”, the newly appointed national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha said.