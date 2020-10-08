‘Magnificent spin:- ’Take a look what this old man does to does to show off his suit!!! Watch the viral video

An old man owner of a menswear shop called ‘Harrell’s Menswear and Tuxedo Central’ in Florida has become an overnight sensation on the internet. The reason behind his popularity is a video posted by a man named Christian D. Harris on Twitter.

The elderly owner is seen donning a pink suit. He enters the room and stops suddenly. Then, he shows off his suit by executing a ‘microwave spin’ where he is spinning standing one place at a snail place, which is similar to the circular disc which moves inside the electronic appliance when a food item is inside it. The spin is actually a dance move that has become extremely popular with many nowadays. Harris also posted a screenshot of the shop’s page for the netizens as well as a video of him wearing a suit he bought from there in the comment section. Some also compared him to the dance and music legend Michael Jackson because of how smooth his step was.