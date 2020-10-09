“PM bought a plane worth Rs.8,400 crore for himself. In this amount, how many things could be purchased for our soldiers ”?: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attack PM

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi once again launched fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader attacked PM over the acquisition of VVIP aircraft. Rahul Gandhi has accused that PM cares only for his image and nor our soldiers.

“PM bought a plane worth ?8,400 crore for himself. In this amount, how many things could be purchased for our soldiers posted on the Siachen-Ladakh border. Warm clothes: 30,00,000. Jacket, gloves: 60,00,000. Shoes: 67,20,000 Oxygen cylinder: 16,80,000,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. “PM is only concerned about his image and not soldiers,” he added.

The total cost of purchase and retrofitting the two planes has reportedly been estimated to be around Rs 8,400 crore. The B777 planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS), according to people in the know.

The union government explained that the procurement of the aircraft had begun under the UPA ?government and the present government has only brought it to a logical conclusion.