“1000 Rupees For A Tea” ; Man Quit His Job To Start A Tea Shop,The Chaiwala With A Difference!!!

Parthapratim Ganguly, the chaiwala with a difference. His tea shop in West Bengal offers a different level of taste to tea lovers. There are various teas for sale here that can cost up to a thousand rupees per cup. The price is determined by the leaf and ingredients used to make the tea.

The store has 115 different teas from around the world. Ganguly was working with a corporate job when his love for tea made him quit his job and turn his strengths into setting up a “tea-stall”. While such stalls are common across Bengal, Ganguly’s tea stall is no less than a tea-bar.

The most expensive of these is the special ‘Silver Needle White Tea’ from Japan. This tea costs Rs 2.8 lakh per kg. In addition, the tea shop is packed with gold-plated tea powders such as bo-lei tea, which starts at Rs 50,000 per kg, and chamomile tea, which costs Rs 14,000 per kg.Other slightly more affordable varieties include Chamomile tea (Rs 14,000/kg), Hibiscus tea (Rs 7,500/kg) Roobios tea (Rs 20,000/kg), Okayti Tea (Rs 32,000/kg), Lavender tea (Rs 16,000/kg), Bai Mudan tea (Rs 20,000/kg). Others such as Yerba tea and Mudan tea start from Rs 14/kg and can go up to over 20,000.

Does this stall get any customers? Of course, says Ganguly. “100 out of 1000 people who pass my shop are bound to stop here and grab a cup. Those who come for the first time will come back only to taste the tea,” the tea-seller

Known popularly as “Partha Babu” among locals, his shop is frequented regularly by his neighbors and locals as well as among visitors. But Ganguly does not just survive on selling cups of tea. He also sells raw tea so that tea lovers can come and purchase bags of their favorite tea from around the world, all in the comfort of Ganguly’s homely shop.