2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kashmir

The security forced had neutralised two militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had also recovered 1 M4 rifle and 1 pistol from them. The encounter took place in Chingam area in Kulgam district. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained.

“Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area after getting specific tip-off about the presence of militants on Friday night. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

On October 7, three terrorists were killed in the Shopian are in Jammu and Kashmir. The killed militants belonged to the banned Al-Badr terror organization. In a similar incident, two terrorists were killed in the Samboora area of Awantipora district on September 27.