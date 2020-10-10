3 dead, 5 injured as bus overturns

At least 3 people were died and 5 others were injured as the bus they were travelling overturned on the road. The accident took place in the Tappal area of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

The bus was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi. There were 45 passengers in the bus. It met with an accident in the early hours of Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident. He has directed district administration officials to ensure proper medical treatment to those injured in the accident, the Chief Minister’s Office said.