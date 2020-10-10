5 people killed, 9 injured in roadside bomb explosion

In a shocking incident, at least 5 people were killed and 9 others had injured in a roadside bomb explosion. The bomb explosion took place in in Gereshk district in Helmand Province in Afghanistan on Saturday morning.

This was confirmed by Omar Zwak, the spokesman for Helmand governor. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the bomb attack.

Earlier today, two persons were killed and 10 sustained injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in Herat-Kandahar Highway.