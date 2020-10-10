A Pak bowler aims to be the world’s tallest bowler….Read more

This is not the first time a player over 7 feet height is getting attention in Pakistan cricket. Mohammad Irfan (7ft. 1 inch) tall had also gotten plenty of attention as he made his ODI debut back in 2010. Now, Mudassar Gujjar has comes to the forefront, looking to play for the Lahore Qalandars and the Pakistan national team one day.

He measures 7 ft and 6 ins tall. If he makes it to the Pakistan cricket team in the near future, he could be the tallest bowler in history to play cricket. Mudassar had joined the Lahore Qalandars’ development program last year\ with the hopes of developing his skills with the ball under the guidance of some renowned coaches and trainers.

7 foot 6" Mudassar Gujjar from Lahore who wears size 23.5 shoes and who hopes to play for Lahore Qalandars and Pakistan one day #Cricket pic.twitter.com/c0GClHptwy — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 8, 2020

Mudassir Gujjar said that his height was due to a hormonal condition. “My height is a blessing as I can run faster and be the fastest bowler. I started training seven months ago to become a bowler but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a pause. I hope one day I will be the tallest bowler in the world,” Gujjar said.