Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sana and Sreelekshmi Arackal are absconding; Police launches intense search to arrest the activists

The Kerala police had launched an intense hunt to find out the absconding women activists dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sana and Sreelekshmi Arackal in connection with YouTuber assault case. The Thampanoor police had searched their homes and said that they are absconding. Earlier the Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram has rejected the anticipatory bail plea.

The women had confronted and assaulted YouTuber Vijay P Nair, for posting very derogatory videos on women on social media titled ‘Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear’. They had poured black oil on him and slapped him .The entire events that took place at his room was captured in a video by one of the women and was later uploaded.

Disposing of the petition, the court said one cannot take law into the hands by using force and the behaviour of the three was not acceptable and denied their prayer for anticipatory bail. The state government had opposed giving anticipatory bail pleas to the women by arguing that giving anticipatory bail in such a case will create a wrong example for the public.

The women were booked by Thampanoor police under section 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 294 B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (punishment for robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of the Indian Penal code.

Vijay Nair has earlier got bail in one of the cases registered against him. But he is still in jail as the case against him in the Museum police station under sections of IT Act remains.