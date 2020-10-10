Commodity Market: Gold prices rise sharply

In the commodity market the price of gold has rose sharply.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX),gold futures rose Rs.650 or 1.3% to Rs.50,817 per 10 gram while silver futures surged 4% or Rs. 2,500 to Rs.62,955 per kg on Friday.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has surged by Rs.240 and reached at Rs.37,800 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4725 up by Rs.30.

In the US market, US gold futures jumped over 2% on Friday to $1,925 an ounce.