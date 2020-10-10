Covid-19 Updates: 1,070 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1,129 new coronavirus cases along with 1,070 recoveries and 1 death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

136,430 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. UAE has become the first country in the world where the number of Covid-19 tests conducted has exceeded its population .

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 105,133. The total recoveries has reached at 95, 973 . Death toll rises to 443.