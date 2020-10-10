Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches near 1.25 lakh in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the ministry, 178 new coronavirus cases along with 208 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in Qatar. No new deaths were reported.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 127,600. The total recoveries reached at 124,767. The death toll is at 219.

5143 new Covid-19 tests were done in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall tests had reached at 825511. There are 2,792 active cases in the country, of which 361 are under acute hospital care.