Dhoni and Kohli face off; Chennai-Bangalore battle in IPL today…

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli in the second match of the IPL today. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7.30 pm Indian time.

Chennai, who have lost four of their last six matches, are sixth in the points table. Bangalore are fifth with three wins from five matches.

Bangalore lost to Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in the last match. Meanwhile, Chennai were shocked to miss the last-minute match against Kolkata. Fans had come out against Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav for this.