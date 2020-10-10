“Even if there is no film I have another career at hand”; Aamir Khan’s daughter shares pictures…

The sight of children following the footsteps of Beethoven stars and entering the film industry is not new. Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has also shared her interest in the film industry. Ira is interested in film background work. But now she is proving that she can live without movies. Ira shares what she found as an alternative career.

Ira, who has a passion for tattooing, has now shared a picture of herself as a tattoo artist. Ira posted a picture of herself getting a tattoo for her coach Nupur Shikhar. Ira also shared an interesting post with the picture.

The caption for the film reads, “I got my first tattoo in my life and I think it’s not a bad thing, I have an alternative career.”

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan’s first wife Reena Dutta. Ira also directed a play called Media. The play stars Hazel Keach, Varun Patel and Ira’s brother Junaid.