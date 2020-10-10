“False references”; Department of Information Technology to crack down on online media…

New Delhi: The Information Technology Department has taken action against a number of complaints against online media in the country. The Department of Information Technology is preparing legislation to regulate online media. Shashi Tharoor is the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology, which considers legislation.

The panel will be the first of 21 issues to be considered in the legislation, including legislation against false, hateful and anti-feminist references in the online media. In addition, it has been decided to legislate against personal comments on social media. The committee will assess the unhealthy trend of television channels in the society along with the breakdown of legal action in the online media.