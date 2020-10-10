India tests high-powered weapons to strong border defenses against China

New Delhi: India continues to test high-intensity weapons as it maintains strong border defenses against China. The experiment was 100% successful. Last month, there was a huge jump in India’s missile test. About six high-powered weapons were tested. The hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle was tested on September 7, the “BrahMos” supersonic cruise missile on September 30, and the anti-tank guided missile on October 1. The nuclear-powered solar missile was tested on October 3 and the “SMART” torpedo on October 5. The radiation defense missile “Rudram” has also been tested.

India is also preparing to test some other weapons. The ‘Nirbhay’ cruise missile, which has a range of up to 800 km, also tested the latest generation of anti-radiation missiles ‘Roudram’ on yesterday. The test was carried out at around 10.30 am from the Balasore ITR in Odisha, which could instantly destroy enemy radar and surveillance systems. These will be launched from the Sukhoi aircraft. The hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle, which can travel one kilometer faster than other missiles, was tested using the Agni missile booster. The test was conducted from the APJ Abdul Kalam Testing Range in Balasore, Odisha. DRDO plans to build a hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle that will travel two kilometers faster than others within the next five years.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is capable of destroying warships and flying from the surface to surface at three times the speed of sound. The missile has a range of about 400 km. It was tested in Balasore, Odisha. The Solar missile is capable of carrying India’s conventional and nuclear weapons. The DRDO is a hypersonic missile that can be used to approach enemy targets.