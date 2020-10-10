Indian Army foils Pakistani terrorists attempts to smuggle weapons into Jammu and Kashmir: Video

In a major breakthrough, the Indian Army has foiled an attempt by Pakistan based terrorists to smuggle weapons to Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has also seized arms and ammunition. The incident took place on the LoC in Karen Sector, on Saturday .

“Our alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also. The Army noticed 2-3 men sending something in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishanganga river. Troops immediately reached the spot and seized four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 rounds”, Lieutenant General B S Raju, GOC of Chinar Corps said. The area has been cordoned off and search is in progress.

Earlier last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) had foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and narcotics from Pakistan on the international border Jammu’s Arnia. And BSF recovered 58 packets of suspected Narcotics, two pistols, four magazine.