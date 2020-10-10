‘Lucky escape’; It’s a wonder that a man escaped from a van which sandwiched him!!! Take a look

It’s a miracle, a driver escaped fairly unharmed after being crushed between two lorries. The accident happened on the M1 motorway in Leicester county. A van driver was driving down the highway when two lorries collided, sandwiching the van with the driver still inside. He escaped and reported to have suffered “very slight injuries.” The horrific image of the accident was uploaded to the microblogging site Twitter by one of the officials from Leicestershire Police Specials.

The front of one lorry and the back of another is partially visibly. Between them lies a lump of metal that used to be a van. The image is horrific and makes one wonder how could the driver survive an accident like that. The van is completely smashed, flattened as if it weren’t some metal motor vehicle but dough. The paramedics at the scene assessed the two lorry drivers as well. One of them needed a little help but the other one was completely uninjured. It is reported that the 999 crews worked on clearing the accident and dealt with its aftermath during the hours the motorway was stalled. As a result, tailback traffic formed for miles and heavy congestion occurred on the diversion routes. The reason behind the accident remains unclear. However, the Twitter Post was full of responses from drivers who use the motorway often and rightly fearful.