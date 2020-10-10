“Mental illness is not a choice, but recovery is”: World Mental Health Day….

World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on October 10 to create awareness among people about mental health issues like depression, anxiety and other mental illness. The day is to advocate against social stigma on mental health issues.

World Mental Health Day started in 1992 as an initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health. WFMH is a global mental health organisation having more than 150 countries as members. According to a study conducted with over 16,000 people, more than half of adults (60%) and over two thirds of young people (68%) said their mental health got worse during lockdown. Many have developed new mental health problems as a result of the pandemic and, for some existing mental health problems have gotten worse.

According to WHO’s recent report, India is the most depressed country in the world. The report suggests that one in seven people from India have suffered from mental illness such as depression and anxiety from 1990 and 2017. It is an alarming situation for the country to secure the future of upcoming generations. The theme of the World Mental Health Day 2020 is related to the need for investment in mental health. According to the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), the World Mental Health Day theme in 2020 is “Mental Health for All: Greater Investment – Greater Access.”

Mental health issues can arise from depression, stress, loneliness, anxiety, death of loved ones, mood disorders and various other mental illnesses. The best way to cure mental illness is therapy, counselling, and medication. Sometimes, only listening to someone’s problems without judging them might result as a therapy to reduce their stress. Being judged by the society is one the darkest fear that a person suffering from a mental illness feels.