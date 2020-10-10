Microsoft on progress to stabilize work from home…

Washington: Microsoft is ready to give employees the opportunity to work from home on a regular basis. U.S. technology media outlet The Verge reported on Friday that Microsoft’s work-from-home facility for employees due to the expansion of Covid will allow interested employees to remain permanently in the same facility. With this, Microsoft will be one of the companies that will extend the conditions for employees to work from home.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is unlikely to open its US offices until January next year due to a health crisis. The company says that with the opening of offices, interested employees can stay at work from home. But if most employees choose to work from home, the company will have to vacate its offices. Microsoft’s Chief People’s Officer, called on Covid to think, live and work in a new way, and to focus on the interests of employees as well as commercial interests. However, Microsoft did not specify the permanence of the work from home.

Managers’ approval is required to stay permanently at work from home. At the same time, the indication is that the manager’s permission is not required to complete 50 percent of the work from outside the office. Employees assigned to labs and other staff training are not eligible for work-from-home facilities. Bill Gates, co-founder of the company, has told employees that it is possible to hire employees across the US or outside the country. As of the end of June, Microsoft employed 1,63,000 people. Of these, 96,000 work in US offices. Tech companies like Facebook have already stabilized the work-from-home facility. Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Facebook, said that about half of social network employees can stay at work from home for 5-10 years.