“Most content Muslims are only in India”: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, the Sar Sanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that the Indian Muslims are the most content Muslims in the world . The RSS chief said this in an interview given to a Hindi magazine based in Maharashtra named ‘Vivek’.

“Most content Muslims are only in India. Nowhere. It is only in India. Unlike India, Pakistan did not give rights to followers of other religions and it was created as a separate country for Muslims”, said Mohan Bhagwat.

“Our Constitution did not say that only Hindus can stay here; hereafter only Hindus will be heard here; if you want to stay here, then you have to accept the superiority of Hindus. We created a space for them. This is the nature of our nation, and that inherent nature is called Hindu,” he said.

“Whenever the devotion for India and its culture awakens and feeling of pride arises for the ancestors, the distinctions between all religions disappear and people from all faiths stand together,” Bhagwat said.

“The reality is that temples were destructed to crush the morale and values of the people of this country. That is why Hindu society from a long wished to reconstruct the temples. Our life was corrupted, and we were humiliated by destructing the temple of our ideal Shri Ram. We want to rebuild it, enhance it and therefore, this grand temple is being constructed,” he said.