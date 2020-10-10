Mullaperiyar Dam turns 125 today…

Kottayam: The Save Kerala Brigade will organize protests on October 10 demanding the decommissioning of the 125-year-old dilapidated Mullaperiyar Dam, which is threatening the lives and property of 50 lakh people in Kerala.

On the 10th, members of the organization will display banners in front of houses in all the panchayats. General Secretary Amrita Pritam said the protest would be held at major junctions holding placards following the Covid protocol. Famous painter Ibrahim Badusha will hold a live exhibition in front of the Aluva Municipal Office this morning on the threat posed by the Mullaperiyar Dam.

An online drawing competition will be conducted for children below 16 years of age. Color paintings on the subject of Mullaperiyar Dam should be posted on the Save Kerala Brigade’s Facebook page before October 15. The top eight finishers will receive a cash award.