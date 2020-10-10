“Must leave the country or renew visa”; Validity of Resident Permit ends today!!!

Dubai: The free period for residents of the country will end today. The UAE’s extended free period for residents ends on Saturday. Residents who have expired between March 1 and July 12 will have to leave the country or renew their visa before the deadline expires. Otherwise you will have to pay a fine. However, no information has been received as to when the fine will be paid. The free period for visiting visas ended last month. After that, those who stayed in the country were fined ten days later.

The visa was originally extended until December 31, but was reduced to October 10 with the launch of flights. Residents staying in the UAE after the expiration date will have to pay a fine of 25 dirhams per day. After six months, it will rise to 50 dirhams. The UAE extended the free visa extension in the wake of the Kovid expansion. The decision was a great relief to those who were worried about how it would play out with the closure of air routes.

There are indications that Emirates ID may have to pay another fine. They can approach the GDRFA authorities if they have a clear reason to avoid a fine. Authorities are likely to take the necessary action if they are convinced that humanitarian considerations are necessary. However, those whose visas expire before March 1 can remain in the country until November 17. They will receive the benefit of amnesty. Those who are unable to leave the country due to cases are still staying in the UAE.