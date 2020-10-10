‘Onions are too ‘sexy’: Facebook removed photo of onions

Is onions are too sexy. World’s most popular social media platform, Facebook says yes they are too sexy. In a bizarre incident, Facebook has removed the pictures of onions for being too sexy.

The incident took place in September. EW Gaze, a Canadian seed seller company has shared a photo of premium Walla Walla onions on their Facebook page.

But the Facebook has removed the photos citing it is too sexy. Facebook also give a warning to Gaze that the image violated the Facebook’s policies by being too explicit or “overtly sexual”.

After getting this warning the company has approached Facebook by posting a screenshot of the message they got from Facebook as well as the objectionable onion photo in question. “So we just got notified by Facebook that the photo used for our Walla Walla Onion seed is “Overtly Sexual” and therefore cannot be advertised to be sold on their platform…Can you see it?” The Seed Company asked on Facebook

After the incident has become viral the Facebook had to removed its suspension of the photo and also apologized to Gaze for the error.

Facebook uses strict algorithms to control nudity and pornography on the platform. But sometimes it got in to troubles like this.

Earlier, in 2016,Facebook had criticized for removing a photo of the “napalm girl”, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo shared by a Norwegian journalist and newspaper editor to reflect on the horrors of war. Facebook removed the photo saying that it has violated Facebook’s ‘Community Standards’. It had to later reinstate the photo after public outrage.