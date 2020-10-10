They bought a kitten online but take a look at what they received!!!

Paris: A couple bought a special kitten called Savannah Wind, which is commonly found in African grasslands, through an ad they saw on an online portal. They paid six thousand euros and brought home their favorite kitten. She was only three months old at the time. When they got home, they gave milk and fruits and started hugging the kitten. But days after, the kitten’s voice began to change. A majestic roar began to come. The couple informed the police when they became suspicious of the kitten.

They were really shocked when the police conducted an inspection. Until now, they thought it was a kitten, but actually, it was a Sumatran tiger cub. But police did not leave the incident there. They had been searching for two years for a group selling wildlife. Nine people were arrested as part of this. The couple, who bought the tiger cub on suspicion of being a kitten, was taken into custody but later released.