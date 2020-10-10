Try these 6 magical Ayurvedic herbs; it will create wonder on your skin

When it comes to health and well-being, we often focus on nourishing our internal functions such as heart health, mental health, and digestion. However, when it comes to the upkeep of the skin, our priorities drop significantly. Skincare should be given as much importance as the rest of our bodily functions. We all know its highly important to eat right in order to not only young but also feel young. There are a plethora of anti-aging products available in the market with various promises but only a few are worth trying. So, it’s time to go herbal. Ayurveda- the science of self-healing has got you covered. Ayurvedic herbs can help you delay the signs of aging and combat its visibility on your skin. These herbs are rich in antioxidants that fight against cell damage and initiate new cell growth. Try these 6 ayurvedic herbs that could help you improve;

Turmeric

Turmeric is truly nature’s gift to mankind. The curcumin present in turmeric has anti-aging properties, which make your skin look younger. So, including turmeric in your diet will not only boost your health but will also give you youthful skin.

2. Tulsi

Tulsi, which is widely known for its medicinal properties, can also help you fight the visible signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines. It not only helps in providing nourishment but can also improve the texture of your skin giving it a smoother finish.

3. Amla

Amla, also known as the Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamin C and is packed with antioxidants that make it a great anti-aging herb. Amla promotes healthy skin and reduces the signs of aging. Moreover, it also helps to tighten your skin and gives you a healthy glow.

4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is famous for its stress-relieving properties, but what many don’t know is its rejuvenating benefits for your skin. Ashwagandha is rich in antioxidants, which helps protect your skin against any free radicals. With regular consumption of ashwagandha, you can get youthful and glowing skin.

5. Ginseng

Ginseng is now popularly used in Korean and Japanese skincare for its anti-aging properties. It has phytochemicals, which are responsible for fighting the signs of aging. Ginseng also helps protect your skin from sun damage.

6. Giloy

Giloy has recently gained popularity, because of its immunity-boosting properties. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which help revive your skin tissue and fight inflammation.