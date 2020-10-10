You gonna be a fan of this adorable ‘stick-figure’ Halloween costume!!! Watch the video

Social media is already abuzz with people showing off their various costumes for the Halloween day. Amid this, a video showing a kid wearing a stick figure costume has gone all kinds of viral. To say that the kid looks absolutely cute in the clip is an understatement. The video shared on Instagram has gathered more than 1.1 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. “Quite possibly the best stick figure I’ve ever seen,” mentions the caption shared with the video. And, chances are it’s probably the most adorable one you’ll see too.

Since being shared, people have showered the post with all sorts of comments. Most couldn’t stop commenting about how cute the kid looks. “I can’t decide which one is funnier, the sight of a cute stick figure or your laugh,” expressed an Instagram user. “He’s glowing as his cuteness is giving us light in 2020,” said another. “This is so amazing,” wrote a third. “Coolest costume ever,” commented a fourth.