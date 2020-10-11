” I Am The #UniverseBoss – That will never change!!”; Chris Gayle shares a photo of himself chilling on hospital bed!!! Take a look

Chris Gayle the West Indies batsman was hit by a stomach bug. The reason why Gayle continued to sit out was finally revealed when he shared a picture on Instagram, where he seems to not yet recover from the stomach infection that troubled him. Despite not getting to play a game for KXIP this season, Gayle remains a crucial part of the team. KXIP opening batsman Mayank Agarwal told, “Gayle is an integral part of KXIP whether playing or mentoring. He has been speaking to all of us, contributing to the batters’ meeting and also sharing stuff which is crucial. I have had great conversations with Gayle. We first played together in RCB and just watching him play and chatting is fantastic”.

But the picture is what takes the cake. The Universe Boss seemed relaxed with cucumbers on his eyes, a piece of carrot in his mouth, a glass in one hand, and a phone receiver on the other. And don’t miss the flashy AirPods to go with it.