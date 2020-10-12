Former president shifted to hospital

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairperson was shifted to a hospital. Zardari was hospitalised after he felt unwell on Sunday.

“Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” a statement issued by PPP said.

Zardari, who is named in multiple corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year.

An accountability court in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana gifts case on On June 30. former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani are also accused in this case.