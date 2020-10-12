Indians in UAE can now book tickets to India without Embassy registration! Know how…

NEW DELHI: Indians in UAE will no longer be needed to register with the Indian Embassy for travelling to India and can book directly with Air India Express. “As India and UAE are part of the Air Bubble agreement, registration of passengers is no longer required and the bookings may be done directly with Air India Express”.

#FlyWithIX : Registration with the Indian Embassy is no longer required for passengers traveling from the UAE to India!@IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/3tvwErO5jr — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) October 12, 2020

The government launched the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 7 to bring home Indians who were stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions. The central government has brought back 20 lakh employable Indians to the country from foreign shores. India is the largest migrant-sending country as per the 2019 World Bank report and it earns 82 billion Dollar annually in the form of remittances from workers abroad. The resultant job losses and visa expiry had stranded Indian global migrant population in various countries and the Vande Bharat Mission initiated by the Centre had brought back 20 lakh employable Indians back to the country. The migration of labourers across India during the lockdown was the face of job losses and the economic impact of the pandemic. Though the migration of labour is not a new phenomenon in the country, the visuals and the magnitude of the stresses that they faced was a realization for many.