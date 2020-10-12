IPL 2020:- Rahul Tewatia gets into a heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed!!! Watch the video

Rajasthan Royals, who were down and out for most of their chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, scripted another emphatic turnaround as Rahul Tewatia (45*) and Riyan Parag (42*)helped the Royals recover from 78 for 5 in the 12th over to chase down 159 with a ball to spare. The thrilling clash was marred by an ugly argument between Tewatia and SRH pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

It all started when Tewatia tried to complete a run, Khaleel was seen bickering with Tewatia in the middle. As the argument intensified, the umpires and SRH captain?David Warner had to intervene. Khaleel, in a bid to make peace, put his arm around Tewatia’s shoulder while they were walking back to the dressing room. Meanwhile, the victory helped Rajasthan Royals acquire the sixth position in the points tally, while SRH remained at the fifth position despite losing the game. They now have six points from seven games.