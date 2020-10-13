Peru’s Best-Known Tourist Spot “Machu Picchu” Finally Opened For A Single Visitor ; Read Here To Know More

Peru’s famous tourist site Machu Picchu finally opened after being closed for nearly seven months due to a coronavirus-induced lockdown. But for just a single visitor, a Japanese man who had been abandoned in the country because of the epidemic.

Jesse Katayama, the Japanese instructor had been stuck in Peru since March when he bought a ticket for the tourist site just before the country announced a health crisis. He had only intended to spend three days in the country but got adhered to there for months due to flight cancellations.

Regardless, he made a special request to local tourism authority to permit him the site once and they agreed!“He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter. He has entered in the site with our head of the park so that he can do this before returning to his country,” Minister of Culture Alejandro Neyra told in a virtual press conference.“The first person on Earth who went to Machu Picchu since the lockdown is meeeeeee,” gladdened Jesse posted on his Instagram.

“I thought that I wouldn’t be able to go, but thanks to all of you who pleaded with the mayor and the government, I was given this super special opportunity,” he wrote in Japanese on his Instagram account. Meanwhile, the rock ruins of Machu Picchu will be reopened for tourists in November with 30% of its normal capacity of 675 people per day.