“Breaking News” ; Air Force Helicopters Collided ,15 dead

Kabul; At least 15 people were killed after two Afghan army helicopters collided in midair in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province Tuesday night, local News TV reported.

The accident happened in Nawa-i-Barakzayi district, southwest of the provincial capital Lashkar Gah, at midnight Tuesday, the report said. The province has been the location of heavy clashes in recent days after hundreds of Taliban from two neighboring provinces united local militants and tried to seize Lashkar Gah. On Sept. 24, an Afghan Air Force attack helicopter crashed due to technical failure in northern Baghlan province, killing two pilots.