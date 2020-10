Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 6244 people in Kerala today. Health Minister K.K. Shailaja teacher informed. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 1013, Ernakulam 793, Kozhikode 661, Thrissur 581, Thiruvananthapuram 581, Kollam 551, Alappuzha 456, Palakkad 364, Kottayam 350, Kannur 303, Kasaragod 224, Pathanamthitta 169, Idukki 114 and Wayanad 84. 20 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19.