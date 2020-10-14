Covid-19 Updates: 1,652 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has on Wednesday updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1431 New coronavirus cases along with 1,652 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

More than 103,000 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours also. Thus the total tests done had reached to over 11.2 million.

The overall infection tally has reached at 110039. The total recoveries reached at 101659. The death toll has reached at 450.