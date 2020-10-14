Sajana’s life is not in jeopardy; Jayasurya comes forward with financial help…

It was news that the biryani sale done by transgender Sajana in Kochi was stopped by other traders. Sajana had told media that she and her child had been molested and she had lodged a complaint to the police but no action was taken.

Now, actor Jayasurya has come forward with financial help for Sajana. Jayasurya will provide financial assistance to Sajana to start a biryani shop. The actor came to the rescue after learning about Sajana’s misery through the news.

Sajana started a biryani business in Ernakulam with the money she kept aside for gender reassignment surgery to survive when she lost her job during the Corona era. Sajana, who lost her job during the Corona era, had given jobs to three people.

Watch an update by Mathrubhumi news:

But Sajana and her group, who were in the biryani business, were physically and mentally abused by other traders the other day. They abused men and women and sent back those who came to buy food saying that there were worms in the biryani. About 140 biryani left over from this