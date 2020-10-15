Famous pop singer diagnosed with terminal brain tumour …

British singer Tom Parker, best known as a member of the boy band ‘The Wanted’, revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumor that has no cure.

Tom Parker and his wife are expecting their second child. He took to Instagram to address his fans. “We are all absolutely devastated, but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness. We just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options,” he said.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle, but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this,” he added. Tom Parker rose to fame as part of The Wanted, a five-member music group, whose hits include “All Time Low” and “Heart Vacancy.”