‘Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Oct 16, 2020, 01:25 pm IST

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the Narendra Modi led union government over handling the coronavirus pandemic. Referring the projection released by International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Congress leader said that even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India.

“Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The chart showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 and the Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive % this year which is the highest in comparison to countries to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

