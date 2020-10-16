Feel that your eyes are hurting due to regular use of WhatsApp; change your WhatsApp settings, it will help you

Today, life without a smartphone is almost unimaginable. And, whether we realize it or not, we’ve become more dependable (or addicted) on smartphones than ever before. WhatsApp chats can be fun. Sometimes they are also used for work instructions and incessant forwards where family groups are concerned. But if the font size is not right enough, it can strain your eyes. And if you are one with the bad eyesight or migraine issues, you should consider adjusting the font size for easy readability. You can adjust the font size on WhatsApp by following the given steps:

–Open WhatsApp

–Tap on More options or three dots on the right-hand side.

–Settings > Chats > Font size

–You can select from Small, Medium, or Large as per your choice.

WhatsApp users can also format messages by editing text inside their messages by following the given steps:

Italic: To send a message in italics, you should place an underscore on either side of the text. (_text_)

Bold: To make a text bold, you should place an asterisk on both sides of the text. (*text*)

Strikethrough: To strike through a message, you should place a tilde on both sides of the text. (~text~)

Monospace: To monospace a message, you should place three backticks on both sides of the text. (“`text“`)

For Android:

–Select the text in the text field to be formatted.

–The options to make the text bold or italic will appear. Select the options.

–Users can tap on the plus button or the three dots on the right-hand side for strikethrough or bold.

For iPhones:

–Tap the text you are entering in the text field > Select or Select All > B_I_U.