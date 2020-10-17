Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given certain instructions on giving COVID vaccine to people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre would support the development of Covid-19 vaccines and appreciated efforts by Indian developers and manufacturers in this endeavour. India has resolved to provide “cost-effective, easily available and scalable solutions” for testing, vaccines and medication “not only for India but for the entire world,” Modi said at a review meeting on Thursday of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against Covid-19, including testing technologies, contact tracing, drugs and therapeutics.

The principal scientific advisor made a presentation on the research and development underway on Covid-19, people aware of the matter. The PM took stock of the health ministry’s distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Niti Aayog member for health VK Paul, top officials from the health, science and technology, and biotechnology departments and other senior scientists and officials attended. “Regulatory reform is a dynamic process. Experts in every current and emerging domain should be used by the regulator proactively, as many new approaches have emerged,” Modi said in a statement.

For future delivery of vaccines, he reviewed mechanisms for adequate procurement and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery. He said serological surveys and testing must be scaled up and added that regular, speedy and inexpensive testing must be available to all at the earliest. Modi stressed on the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medical treatments. He appreciated the efforts of the Ayush ministry in conducting evidence-based research and providing reliable solutions.