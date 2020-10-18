“Indian Democracy is going through the most difficult phase”; Congress slammed through a video[Watch]

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday remarked that the Indian democracy is passing through “the most difficult times” as she urged party workers to “wage a struggle for people’s issues”. Gandhi’s comment came at a meeting of All India Congress Committee general secretaries and state-in-charges, which she presided over. The meeting assumes significance as it was held ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar along with the bye-polls in various states, including for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video message posted from Congress’ official Twitter handle, Gandhi said her party’s aim was to keep fighting for the country. “Our root mantra is to serve people,” the Congress president said. “Today, democracy is passing through its most difficult time, the voices of those who are suffering is being suppressed”. Gandhi added that her party’s name was synonymous with fighting against these injustices. “I am confident that all experienced leaders of the Congress will work hard to overcome these tough times that our country today is facing,” she added.

The Congress has been at the forefront of delivering criticism about the ruling Narendra Modi government, which it alleges is anti-poor and anti-farmer. Recently, the party vehemently opposed the new farm bills of the government, both in Parliament and outside. The party has been carrying out nationwide protests against contentious laws, claiming it would destroy the fragile ecosystem of the rural economy. Rahul Gandhi has been a vociferous critic of the government and has criticized the Centre about the deteriorating state of India’s economy, the rising unemployment, and the Chinese incursion along the Line of Actual Control.