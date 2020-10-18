Mysterious!!! A priest who was protesting against illegal mining was found dead

Bareilly: A priest who had been actively protesting against illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The priest’s body was found at a temple in the Asalatpura area in Moradabad. The area falls under the limits of the Galshaheed police station. The Moradabad police ruled out the possibility of foul play and said that the cause of his death will be ascertained after the arrival of the post-mortem report. The priest was identified as Ramdas Ji Maharaj. It appears that the priest died a natural death and his body did not have any injury marks.

Ramdas Ji Maharaj was a member of the Ramganga Pollution Control Committee and had been protesting against the illegal mining activities in the area. The priest also worked in coordination with the Save Ramganga Mission and had been fighting a legal battle against illegal mining in the Ramganga riverbed. After the death of the priest came to light, several local mahants and priests gathered in the area on Saturday afternoon and blocked the Moradabad-Haridwar highway. The police intervened during the protest and pacified the furious protestors. The police also restored the traffic movement in the area.