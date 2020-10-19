Prince William and Kate played virtual Pictionary with Pakistani students…Watch!!!!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge virtually joined students at Islamabad Model College for Girls and SOS Children’s Village in Lahore to celebrate their first anniversary. Kate Middleton and Prince William teamed up with a few students from Pakistan for a virtual Pictionary game and the video is going viral.

The video was posted on Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account showing the royal couple correctly guess drawings.

After the game, the couple asked both students and staff how they had adjusted to life amid the pandemic. Middleton also spoke to students and asked if they would appreciate being back in school with friends and teachers, to which one of the students replied, “Yes, very happy.”