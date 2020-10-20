IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for next 3 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places for the next three days. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Yanam. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

Also Read: Saudi royal passes away

A low pressure is very likely to develop by Tuesday evening over central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, as the cyclonic circulation moved from the east-central Bay of Bengal to the central location, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level.