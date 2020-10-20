“Tibet affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and no external forces are allowed to interfere.”; China warns India..Read more

The comments come against the backdrop of tensions between India and China along their common border in Ladakh. Many rounds of talks between the two sides have not been able to resolve the matter. Tempers have been high since May when India first noticed intrusions into its territory by Chinese troops. When asked about the meeting between Sangay – who heads the Central Tibetan Authority in exile in India – and Destro in the US State Department in Washington on Friday, Zhao said “Tibet affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and no external forces are allowed to interfere.”

“The establishment of the so-called ‘Special Coordinator for Tibetan Affairs’ by the United States was entirely out of political manipulation and aimed to interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine Tibet’s development and stability. China has always resolutely opposed this and has never recognized it, and has lodged solemn representations with the US,” Zhao said. He also went on to described the “so-called ‘Tibetan government in exile’” as a “separatist political organization” that is “organized and has a program that vainly seeks to achieve ‘Tibet independence.’”

“It completely violates the Chinese Constitution and laws and has not been recognized by any country in the world. As its leader, Lobsang Sangay is a complete anti-China separatist. China firmly opposes Lobsang Sangay’s anti-China separatist activities in any country in any capacity and in any name, and firmly opposes any contact between officials of any country in any form,” Zhao added. He also demanded that the US “immediately stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine Tibet’s development and stability, and stop providing any support for ‘Tibet independence’ forces in their anti-China separatist activities. China will take all necessary measures to defend its own interests.”