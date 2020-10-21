National lockdown for 6-week announced as Covid-19 cases surges

A national lockdown for 6-weeks has been announced as the coronavirus infection has increased. Ireland has re-imposed national lockdown. Prime Minister Micheal Martin has announced this.

Ireland is the first European Union country to re-impose the lockdown. The lockdown will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday.

Also Read: 5 Dead, 34 injured after bus fell into a gorge

As per the new announcement, all non-essential retail businesses will be closed and pubs and restaurants are allowed to takeaway or delivery service only. Only essential workers will be permitted to travel to work. Citizens will be allowed out to exercise only within five kilometers of their residence.

Ireland has till now reported 51,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,850 deaths. The total number of cases in the country has risen by 75% since the beginning of September, and the 14-day infection rate is 261 cases for every 100,000 people. The country has a population of nearly 5 million.