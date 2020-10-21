Senior BJP leader quit party, will join NCP: Reveals state minister

Giving a setback to BJP, senior leader of the party has quit BJP. Eknath Khadse, the veteran BJP leader in Maharashtra has quit BJP and it is said that he will join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This was revealed by Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil.

“I have been informed that Eknath Khadse has resigned from the BJP. He will join the party at 2 pm on Friday. We will welcome him,” Jayant Patil said Wednesday.

Also Read: State government sentenced 23 accused of crime against women to life imprisonment in 24 hours

Eknath Khadse was earlier the leader of opposition in Maharashtra. He was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet. He was later ousted in 2016 over several allegations.