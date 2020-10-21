“Stop This Nonsense”: Nitish Kumar’s angry reaction to slogans of “Lalu Yadav Zindabad”(Video)

New Delhi: Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav’s crowded rallies have reached viral in the campaign for the Bihar polls starting next week. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader’s pledge of creating 10 lakh government jobs, replicated at every rally, draws the most bearable joyfulness. A different video displayed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s angry response to slogans of “Lalu Yadav Zindabad” at his rally.

“What are you saying? What are you saying?” – an angry Nitish Kumar roared in the middle of his speech for Chandrika Rai, a long-time RJD leader and Lalu Yadav subordinate who crossed through to the ruling Janata Dal-United recently.”Raise your hand, whoever is speaking such anap-shanaap (nonsense),” the Chief Minister ordered. A brief silence and someone shouted “Chara chor (fodder thief)” – a reference to the corruption scandal for which Lalu Yadav was jailed.

That seemed to soothe Nitish Kumar but he continued: “Don’t do chaos here. If you don’t want to vote for me, then don’t… The reason you came here… you will destroy the votes of the man for whom you are here.”The outbreak crosses just how much Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign cry of jobs and its unanticipated power among the mobs has clattered the Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar, desiring for a fourth straight term as Chief Minister, mocked the RJD leader’s affirmations at a rally, calling it an unthinkable promise that “no one on earth” could fulfill.”I see this promise about jobs but people don’t have the knowledge or experience (to fulfill this promise). Have you seen such a thing in the entire world? Why only 10 lakh? If you’re giving jobs, then give jobs to everyone,” he said, questioning whether Tejashwi Yadav planned to raise money for his plan “from prison or by printing fake notes”.

So far, his ally BJP had ignored the crowds. Today, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi put out a statement contesting the jobs promise with statistics. He said the salaries and payments of the current government employees amount to 52,734 crores. Another 10 lakh employees will push the amount up to 1.11 lakh crore.

The pushback has become crucial with the Chief Minister and many ministers confronting public grievance during their campaign. Nitish Kumar had been criticized for his handling of the migrant’s crisis, particularly after more than 32 lakh people were compelled to return to Bihar after they lost their jobs and homes during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the BJP points out, after 15 years there is bound to be “boredom”.They had assessed without jobs becoming a streaming topic in Bihar and the 31-year-old Tejashwi, battling his first election without father Lalu Yadav by him, echoing with the crowds. Unfazed by Nitish Kumar’s disgust, the RJD leader called him “mentally and physically tired”.

BJP sources said the huge crowds at Tejashwi’s rallies were “natural” and “may even translate into votes”, but it would all change when Prime Minister Narendra Modi started campaigning. Bihar votes from October 28 for a new 243-member assembly. The results will be declared on November 10.